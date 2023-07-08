Begusarai: Due to less rain, there is a crisis on agriculture, farmers are getting worried

Begusarai: Despite the onset of monsoon in the district, the farmers are very upset due to lack of expected rains. As the clouds roll by. Farmers’ faces light up. But this happiness remains very momentary. Due to lack of good rains, everyone from the farmer to the general public is worried. People are facing the humid heat. The geographical position of Begusarai district. Due to that situation, farmers have to face both drought and flood continuously for two-three years. In the southern part of the district, which is the coastal area of ​​the Ganga, the farmers have to face floods every year. Due to which the crop gets ruined. On the other hand, the northern, western and eastern parts are in the grip of drought due to less rain or no rain on time. This year also both the situation seems to be happening in the district. On the one hand, the arrival of monsoon in the district has been delayed by a month. At the same time, the rain has also not been as expected. On the other hand, due to the increase in the water level of river Ganga in the southern region, there has been an alarm of flood. The farmer is troubled by this situation.

Paddy has been planted in only 424 hectares

The target of Kharif cultivation in the district is about one lakh hectare by the Agriculture Department. Due to delay in monsoon, on an average half of the fields are yet to be planted. Farmers are waiting for the rain after plowing the field. Maize is the most cultivated in the district. This year, a target has been set for cultivation of maize in 54912 hectares. But due to delay in monsoon and less rains, maize has not yet been sown in about 20 thousand hectare fields. Maize cultivation has been possible only on 65% of the land. The target of paddy cultivation is 10611 hectares. The departmental claim is that Bichdi has become 100 percent. But till now plantation has been possible only in 424 hectare. Agricultural scientists say that the weather is favorable for maize, soybean and pulses. But the production of paddy can be affected due to weather.

On an average only 58 mm of rain fell in the district.

Farmers say that the amount of rain that should have happened till this month has not been even half. While the departmental claim is that the district has received only 58 mm of rain against the rainfall ratio of 64 mm this month. Due to very less rainfall, the farmers are facing drought. Farmers say that such a situation will affect the production of every crop.

Crop Planting Status in Hectares

Crop – Target – Planting

Paddy – 10611 – 424

Mecca – 54912 -35692

Soybean – 15772 – 473

Arhar – 311 – 200

Production estimation not yet possible

Begusarai District Agriculture Officer Dr. Rajendra Kumar Verma said that it is not possible to say anything on the estimation of production. Weather in the district will not affect other crops including maize. But the weather can have a partial effect on the paddy crop.

