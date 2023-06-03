Begusarai: Mercury crossed 43, people’s condition is miserable, health department told how to save

Season: A record 43 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Begusarai on Saturday. People are getting light due to the heat wave blowing with strong sunlight and the roads are looking deserted. The Meteorological Department had earlier given indications of high temperature due to heat wave. The effect of which is now clearly being seen in the district. From 7 in the morning itself, there is such a scorching sun, that it is becoming difficult for people to go out. People who have gone out of the house even for essential work are hesitating to leave the house and are waiting for the evening.

people are getting sick due to heat

Due to the scorching heat, the condition of common people is getting worse. Due to the heat, people are falling sick and turning towards the Sadar Hospital. Because of which long queues are being formed from the registration counter to the doctor’s chamber for treatment in Sadar Hospital. Till 2 pm on Monday, 950 people had registered for treatment. On the other hand, if we see the record of last one week, then from 9 am to 5 pm, more than 800 patients are reaching Sadar Hospital daily for treatment. Out of these, there are patients with extreme cold and cough.

Rescue steps issued by the Health Department to prevent heat and heat stroke

drink more water

Wear only thin and light colored clothes that absorb sweat

Avoid going in the sun, if it is necessary to go in the sun, then go out wearing glasses, umbrellas, caps

Carry enough drinking water with you while traveling

Use ORS, or home-made beverages like lassi, mand, lemon-water, buttermilk, so that there is no shortage of water in the body.

If possible, avoid getting out in the middle sun from 11 am to 4 pm.

The main symptoms of heat stroke are weakness in the body, dizziness, severe headache, sweating and sometimes fainting.

A counter increased for registration in front of the crowd of patients

In Sadar Hospital, in the earlier days, names of patients were registered at the registration counter by two data entry operators, but in view of the rush of patients since last one week, one more data entry operators have been engaged for registration of patients. So that the patients are exempted from the long queues. While on the contrary the condition of the medicine counter is the same. Due to having only one medicine counter, there are lines of patients here.

