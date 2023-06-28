Begusarai: Movement in the markets regarding Bakrid, goats sold cheaply since last year, mass prayers will be held here...

Begusarai: Eid-ul-Azha i.e. Bakrid is being celebrated in the district on Thursday. On the eve of Bakrid, special movement was seen in the markets regarding Bakrid. The market is well prepared. Preparations have been completed to offer Namaz in all the mosques of the district including Idgah. On Thursday at 7.15 a.m., Bakrid congregational prayer will be offered at Gandhi Stadium. Bakrid prayers will be offered at 7:00 am in Kachari Chowk Masjid, 7:15 am in Jama Masjid Rajoura, 7:30 am in Rajoura Chowk Masjid. The city’s goat market has been set up near the Kachari Chowk mosque regarding Bakrid. The sale of goats is going on fiercely. On the eve of Bakrid, goats were sold for Rs.7000 to Rs.35000. There is also talk of selling one or two goats at a price of more than Rs 42,000. At the same time, designer caps have been decorated at the shops for Namaz in the market. Caps with embroidery, chair and bookram are also available in the market. The sale of chikan kurtas and salwar suits for women and kurtas, pyjamas, pathani suits, scarves (large handkerchiefs) for men is also going on.

The price of goats decreased as compared to last year

Compared to last year, this year a decrease was observed in the prices of goats. The price of an average goat which was Rs 9 thousand last year has gone up to Rs 8 thousand this year. Traders do not expect a rise in the prices of goats. Bakra Haat traders Mohammad Sadakat, Israfil, Mahfuz, Shamim, Afroz etc. told that the reason for the decrease in the price of goats this year is that a large number of goats have entered the market.

Why and how the festival of Bakrid is celebrated

Bakrid is called Eid-ul-Azha in Arabic. Muslim followers say that on this day Hazrat Ibrahim was going to sacrifice his son Hazrat Ismail on the orders of God. Allah gave life to his beloved son and presented the sheep for sacrifice. As a memorial of the same incident, this festival has been celebrated as a sacrifice. The auspicious month of Hajj is celebrated only on Eid-ul-Azha. In this month, Muslims go to Mecca and Medina to perform Hajj. According to Mufti Mohammad Khalid, this sacrifice is obligatory on every person who has property equal to seven and a half tolas of gold or fifty two and a half tolas of silver or either of these two. The animal to be sacrificed should be one year old and should not have any injury in any part of the body. A sick animal is not sacrificed. Three equal parts of the sacrifice are done. One part is given to oneself, the second part to the near and dear ones, the third part to the poor. These sacrifices take place for three days.

