Begusarai: Youth shot dead in head, dead body found in bird sanctuary forest area

A state in Eastern India: Police working for crime control in Begusarai is unable to solve even one case that fearless criminals spread sensation by doing another incident. On Saturday, the dead body of a youth was recovered from the forest area of ​​Kabar Lake Bird Sanctuary in Manjhaul Assistant Police Station area. The dead body has been identified as Alok Kumar, son of Maheshwar Singh, a resident of Akashpur village under Ramdiri Panchayat of Matihani block.

shot from behind

Looking at the dead body, it appears that the youth was shot in the head from behind. According to the police, looking at the condition of the dead body, prima facie it seems that after killing somewhere else, the dead body has been thrown in the Kabar forest area to hide it. In relation to the incident, it is being told that on Saturday, when the women went to collect firewood in the Kabar forest area located next to the Jaimangala fort, there was a stir after seeing the dead body of a young man thrown.

Women informed about the dead body

The women informed about the dead body to their relatives and people around. After this, the information of the incident has been given to the police. After the identification of the dead body, the police force under the leadership of Manjhol OPD Ajit Kumar took the dead body into custody and after the paperwork, the dead body was sent for postmortem to Sadar Hospital, Begusarai.

Liquor bottle found near dead body

Police has also recovered liquor bottle and use and throw glass from near the dead body. According to the OP, the police has started investigating every point. Whether the youth was of criminal nature or not, this record is also being investigated. Soon the matter will be disclosed. After this incident, once again an atmosphere of panic is being seen in the area.

