February 18, 2023, 05:37 – BLiTZ – News

The destruction of a Chinese balloon by the United States of America demonstrates the “pre-hysterical state” of American power. This opinion was expressed by the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), member of the Politburo Wang Yi. Xinhua news agency writes about this.

The US overreacted [бурно]By making a fuss, such pre-hysterical actions show that the United States is guided by prejudices and ignorance towards China, which have already been brought to the stage of absurdity, ”he said during a meeting in Munich.

Earlier it became known that in the midst of the confrontation between the Russian Federation and the collective West, Chinese leader Xi Jinping “threw a lifeline” to his counterpart from Russia Vladimir Putin, RealClearDefense writes.

American analysts came to the conclusion that Western countries failed to implement their plans, which were supposed to bring the Russian economy into decline and isolate Moscow in the international arena.

Thus, after the start of Russia’s military special operation in Ukraine and the West’s sanctions pressure on Moscow, China gladly began to import Russian energy resources, which the European Union and the United States refused. As a result, the Chinese market has taken one of the main positions in the sale of hydrocarbons from Russia. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.