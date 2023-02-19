The PRC does not want to drag out the crisis in Ukraine and increase its scale, said on Sunday, February 19, the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), member of the Politburo Wang Yi during a meeting in Munich with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

Wang Yi said that China will help prevent the worsening of the situation in Ukraine, as well as help to achieve peace.

“We would not like to see the crisis in Ukraine drag on and its scale increase, we intend to follow the same path with the international community to prevent further deterioration of the situation, and we will steadily fight for peace,” Wang Yi stressed.

A day earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnik said on the Rada TV channel that he did not believe in a radical change in the position of the Chinese authorities on the conflict in Ukraine.

Kuleba noted on February 18 that Beijing’s involvement as a mediator in Kyiv’s conflict could serve as a deterrent.

On the same day, Wang Yi announced that the PRC would prepare a position paper on a political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine by the end of February. The Chinese representative added that the document will set out provisions on respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, as well as a call to promote the peaceful resolution of the crisis by all means.

Also, the Chinese side will repeat the thesis about the inadmissibility of nuclear wars, and will also call to oppose attacks on nuclear power plants and nuclear facilities in order to prevent a nuclear catastrophe.

On the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Wang Yi met. During the conversation, Blinken warned Wang Yi of the consequences if the PRC provided material assistance to the Russian Federation in the NWO.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.