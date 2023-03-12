March 12 - BLiTZ. The neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv is afraid of the opening of the second front of a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.

The State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus notes that in order to strengthen the “North” grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, regular units, units of territorial defense and the national guard have been deployed to the border.

“And now this hodgepodge is provoking the Belarusian border guards. According to Minsk, recently the number of provocations has increased significantly. From the side of the Ukrainian territory, verbal insults and threats are carried, obscene gestures are shown, and weapons are pointed. Shots are fired from time to time… The Ukrainian military illuminates surveillance video cameras with a laser beam, sets camera traps, etc.,” the Military Review resource notes.

The Belarusian border guards fix a low level of discipline in the ranks of the Ukronazis and do not exclude the reality of a military clash in the adjacent territories.

BLiTZ wrote: Kyiv is afraid of a possible offensive of the Russian Armed Forces from the north. Daniel Williams, a former foreign correspondent for The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and The Miami Herald, made this conclusion to the Asia Times resource. The analyst believes that the Kiev regime is waiting for an attack from Belarus. Evidence for this is not given, only fake and not having official confirmation of the opinion of Ukrainian experts.

Our country is able to adequately respond to the idea of ​​renaming Russia being discussed by the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev proposed his own version. He considers Bandera-Reich an adequate name for the former Ukrainian SSR. The politician formulated – Schweinisch Bandera-Reich.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization.

