Belgium to build first artificial island in North Sea

By Desk Blitz
В Бельгии строят искусственный остров для ветрогенераторов 
                        March 13 - BLiTZ.  Belgium has announced the winners of the tender for the construction of an artificial island off the coast of the country, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.offshorewind.biz/2023/03/02/belgians-to-start-building-world-first-artificial-energy-island-video/">informs</a> offshore wind.

As it became known, the Belgian offshore construction companies Jan De Nul and DEME, through their consortium TM EDISON, will begin the construction of an artificial island of Princess Elisabeth at a distance of 45 kilometers from the coast. The island will have an area of ​​about 5 hectares, on which wind generators will be located. The island will be built from concrete caissons filled with sand and will have a small harbor and a helipad for maintenance crews to visit. The construction of the island itself will begin in 2024 and end in 2026, after which the construction of power facilities will begin.

