Believers were reminded of the food calendar by day for Petrov Lent 2023

On Monday, July 1, Orthodox believers enter the post, which is called Apostolic or Petrov.

Its start date, as well as its duration, is different every year – from 8 to 42 days, but the end is always on July 11, on the eve of the Day of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul – hence the name.

Petrov post 2023 – food calendar by day

Petrov post is one of the most sparing of the year. Only meat, eggs and dairy products should be excluded from eating.

On Mondays, it is allowed to eat hot food without oil. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, also on church holidays, fish and seafood are allowed.

For example, on July 7, on the Nativity of St. John the Baptist, no matter what day of the week it falls on, Rybniki bake pies stuffed with fish.

On Wednesdays and Fridays, food restrictions are stricter. It should be excluded not only fish, but also vegetable oil. Only raw foods are allowed: vegetables and fruits.

Petrov post 2023: what not to do

Restrictions on food are not enough to keep the fast. Fasting is primarily a spiritual cleansing, and here it is much more important to give up entertainment and entertainment.

It is believed that churched people should reduce to a minimum, and on the days of strict fasting, even refuse to watch TV and use the Internet.

The use of alcohol during fasting is strictly unacceptable. Fasting people do not appoint weddings and celebrations for this period.

Quarrels, disputes, manifestations of negativity should not be allowed. Even any borrowing of money is postponed for later.

During the period of Peter’s fast, it is necessary to spend as much time as possible alone with yourself and read prayers, repent and show compassion for others.

All this, together with voluntary abstinence from animal food, helps to improve, purify thoughts, soul and body.

