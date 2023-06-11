Bench-desks will be bought in government schools of Hazaribagh with an amount of two and a half crores, those who are negligent will be punished

Hazaribagh, Arif : Most government schools in Hazaribagh district will get new bench-desks in 2023. 2.50 crore is spent on this. The Jharkhand Education Project Office has sent funds to the identified schools as per the requirement in the first week of June. By June 30, all the schools have to compulsorily submit the utilization certificate after purchasing the bench-desk. The school management committee including the headmaster, in-charge headmaster will be responsible for the delay in the purchase of bench-desks and any kind of negligence in the quality. If the charges are proved, after registering the FIR, you can also go to jail. There, separate departmental action will be taken against the headmaster and in-charge.

The cost of one bench-desk is five thousand rupees.

The cost of a bench-desk (five feet long, three feet wide and two feet six inches high for three seats) has been kept at five thousand rupees. Earlier it was four thousand. Due to the increased GST, the government has increased the price by one thousand rupees this year.

BEEO Nodal Officer

The Block Education Extension Officer (BEEO) of the concerned block has been appointed as the nodal officer for making/purchasing correct and quality bench-desks. In any case, do not buy bench-desk through middleman. Bench-desk will be purchased as per requirement. The headmaster and the in-charge headmaster will be guilty of purchasing more than required. DEO and DSE will monitor and monitor the quality in the purchase of bench-desks. At the same time, the certificate of the quality, standard and design of the bench-desk will be issued by the Junior and Assistant Engineer.

Bench-desk needed in many schools

State project officers have found during field visits that there is a need for bench-desks in many schools. Due to lack of bench-desk, the student is forced to study sitting on the ground. In the state-level review meeting on January 30, 2023, it was decided to fulfill the requirement of bench-desks in session 2023-24 in 6671 primary and 166 secondary and higher secondary schools, including all 24 districts. Hazaribagh district is included in this.

All need to submit utilization certificate

DEO Upendra Narayan told that after sending the amount of bench-desk purchase to the schools, some middlemen were seen hovering around the education office. Everyone has been driven away. Under no circumstances should the bench-desk be bought/made at a cheap rate. Everyone has to submit the utility certificate after purchasing the bench-desk within the prescribed time limit. Take full care of the standard. The school management, headmaster and in-charge will be guilty of working contrary to this. Departmental action will be taken if the matter is found correct after investigation.

Quality care should be taken in the purchase of bench-desk

DSE Santosh Gupta said that before my tenure, some schools have been negligent in purchasing bench-desks. In a school in Barhi block, the BDO found in the investigation that the quality was not taken care of in the purchase of bench-desk. An FIR was registered against the teacher. The teacher has been caught in the police action. Right now he is in jail. Quality will be taken care of in the purchase of bench-desk. Any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in this.

