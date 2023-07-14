Benefits of chanting Mahamrityunjaya Mantra: Chant Mahamrityunjaya Mantra in Sawan, you will get amazing benefits

Benefits of chanting mahamrityunjaya mantra in Sawan: Chanting any mantra has its own importance. It provides mental peace as well as physical strength. By chanting the mantra with devotion, one gets freedom from all the troubles. In such a situation, regular chanting of some mantras can help you to get out of troubles even in the month of Sawan. The whole month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and in this month people are immersed in the devotion of Lord Shiva. In such a situation, if you chant his special Mahamrityunjaya mantra to please Lord Shiva, then your diseases and defects can be removed and you can also get freedom from sins. This mantra is considered very fruitful for any devotee. Let us know from Jyotishacharya Pandit Ramesh Bhojrajdwivedi about the special benefits of chanting this mantra in Sawan-

Importance of chanting Mahamrityunjaya Mantra in Sawan

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra has special importance in the month of Sawan. This mantra is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is believed to have immense power to remove physical and mental afflictions including the fear of death.

It is believed that chanting the Mahamrityunjaya mantra during this time brings divine blessings and protection from Lord Shiva, who is known as the conqueror of death and the epitome of divine consciousness.

This mantra removes obstacles and negativity

If you chant this mantra in Sawan, it can remove all obstacles, fears and negative effects from life. It is believed to purify the mind, body and soul and promote inner peace, positivity and spiritual growth. It is advised to chant this mantra regularly in Sawan.

This mantra is essential for health and well-being

Sawan is also associated with physical and mental rejuvenation. Chanting of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra is believed to be beneficial on both physical and emotional levels, it enhances overall well-being in your life and provides strength to face challenges.

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra is considered as the mantra of liberation. Chanting this mantra with devotion and sincerity helps in transcending the cycle of birth and death, leading to spiritual liberation and ultimate bliss.

This mantra connects with divine consciousness

The month of Sawan is a time for devotees to deepen their connection with Lord Shiva and take up spiritual practice. Chanting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra during this holy month is considered an act of devotion, which allows individuals to establish a deeper connection with divine consciousness and experience inner transformation.

This mantra is essential for inner awakening

The month of Sawan is associated with the arrival of monsoon, which signifies the rejuvenation of nature. Similarly, chanting of the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra during this month is believed to purify and revive the inner being of a person, leading to spiritual awakening and growth.

Sawan Shivratri 2023: This time Shivratri of Sawan is special, do this special remedy, you will get benefits

What is Mahamrityunjaya Mantra and what is its meaning?

Om yes jun sah om bhurbhuvah self om tryambakam yajamahe sugandhi pushtivardhanam urvarukmivabandhanamrityormukshiyamamritat om self bhuvah bhoo om sah jun ho om. The literal meaning of this mantra is- The word Tryambakam means ‘three-eyed’ The word ‘Yajamahe’ means ‘We perform Yajna’ This word signifies our devotion and dedication, through which we worship the Lord. The word ‘Sugandhi’ means ‘scented’.

The word expresses the beauty, glory and divine fragrance of the Lord. The word ‘Pushtivardhanam’ means ‘enhancer’. It signifies God’s grace, blessings, increase in wealth and health.

This mantra is chanted to get the grace, health and immortality of Lord Shiva. It is chanted for protection from physical and mental diseases, freedom from death and to attain happiness and peace.

It is considered important to chant Mahamrityunjaya Mantra with devotion, concentration and true heart. Chanting this mantra can be fruitful mainly in Sawan.

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra