benefits of meditation the greatest gift for children vidhi birla mkh | Meditation Benefits: “Meditation is the greatest gift for children”

Mediation Benefits: Author of the famous book “Yogi Kathamrit” Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda has said in the Yogada Satsang text, “No human voice can express how much joy awaits you in the peace behind the doors of your mind. have to build.

Benefits of meditation for children:

Increase in concentration. Avoiding the tendency to think excessively. Freedom from stress and anxiety. Development of awareness and discretion. Better sleep and good health. Development of empathy and understanding. Development of receptivity and acceptance. Increase in self-confidence and self-esteem. Help to overcome addictions.

10. Feeling of peace and joy.