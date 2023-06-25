Benefits will be available as soon as PM housing portal opens, Governor said on the problem of villagers in Deoghar

Governor CP Radhakrishnan heard the problems of women and men one by one in a public dialogue organized in Thadhiyara Panchayat of Mohanpur block of Deoghar. Firstly, Yogendra Prasad Rai of Thadhiyara village said in the dialogue that about 150 people have got the benefit of PM Awas Yojana in Thadhiyara village, but still many people are deprived of the benefits of PM Awas Yojana. Responding to this, the Governor said that the PM’s plan is to provide a pucca house to every poor. It is possible for 150 people in a village to get the benefit of PM Awas. There is a glitch in the portal of PM Awas, as soon as the portal opens, the deprived people will get the benefit of PM Awas.

Sudan Mirdha of Thadhiyara village said that toilets have been built in his panchayat, but people still defecate outside instead of toilets. In this matter, the Governor said that women and teachers of SHGs should work to spread awareness for using toilets in the village. As soon as the work of water-tap scheme is completed, water supply will start in the toilets. Till then the district administration should provide water to the toilets through boring. Rural Madan Tudu said that there is a need to work in the direction of promoting organic fertilizers instead of chemical fertilizers.

The Governor said that Sikkim is the only state in India where completely organic farming is done. Even in Jharkhand state, chemical fertilizers are not used in traditional farming. Jharkhand can also move towards completely organic farming. Earlier, organic farming was done in India, but gradually following the western civilization, we started using chemical fertilizers and pesticides in maximum quantity instead of traditional farming, due to which our farm started getting affected. However, now we are again moving towards organic farming.

Commendable work to return the loan

In the program, Sanju Tudu, a woman of Suraj Aajeevika Sakhi Mandal, told that through SGH Group, she gave a ration shop by taking a loan of one lakh rupees, from which she is earning eight thousand rupees a month. Along with this, the loan amount is also being repaid to the bank. Appreciating her, the Governor said that women are becoming self-reliant through SHGs. The central government has promoted SHGs. Taking a loan and repaying it is a commendable task. Zila Parishad President Kiran Kumari said that on the lines of Bihar, by completely transferring the powers of Panchayeeraj to Jharkhand, demanded to provide adequate funds. Giving assurance, the governor said that each state has different methods. Panchayati Raj in Kerala is two-tier, while in other states it is three-tier. It takes time for funds to come from the Centre. At the state level, they will talk to the concerned department, so that funds can be received on time.

Proposal to open degree college in Mohanpur

During the dialogue, Zilla Parishad member Geeta Mandal requested the Governor to open a degree college in Mohanpur. The girls here have difficulty in going to Deoghar College. Many students are unable to get enrolled, due to which they are not able to study further. Geeta Mandal demanded to increase the honorarium of 78 thousand cooks across the state. The Governor said that a degree college will be opened at one center point in Mohanpur, but it will be delayed. Till then Deoghar DC should start special bus service for girls from Deoghar to Mohanpur, so that girls can study further.

Governor handed over the check and acceptance letter

In the program, the Governor gave acceptance letters to the beneficiaries of Horticulture, Irrigation Well and Livestock Scheme, Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana, Sarvajan Pension Yojana along with a check of 24 lakhs to Sakhi Mandal. On this occasion, DC Manjunath Bhajantri, SP Subhashchandra Jat, DDC Dr. Tarachand, AC Chandrabhushan Prasad Singh, Civil Surgeon Dr. Yugal Kishore Chowdhary, SDPO Dipankar Chowdhary, IAS Animesh Ranjan, DSE TP Toppo, BDO Dr. Vivek Kishore, CO Vaibhav Kumar Singh, Chief Naval Kishore Hembram etc. The program was coordinated by Dr. Anjani Sharma and Ramsevak Gunjan.