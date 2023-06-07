Bengal bandh for 12 hours by tribals in protest against the demand of giving ST status to Kudmi community

West Bengal News Today: In protest against the demand for giving Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Kudmi community United Forum of All Tribal Organization of West Bengal (United Forum of All Adivasi Organization of West Bengal) has called a 12-hour Bengal bandh on 8 June. In order to make the bandh successful, tribal organizations campaigned vigorously in many districts for the last several days. The United Forum consists of 25 organizations. The bandh has been called from 6 am to 6 pm. However, railways have been kept out of the purview of the bandh. Along with this, exemption has been announced for ambulances, funeral vehicles and essential vehicles.

Railway has been kept free from bandh this time

Keeping in mind the Balasore accident Railway out of purview of bandh It has been decided to keep The leaders of the organization have requested to keep all shops closed except medicine and essential shops. Forum convenor Rabindranath Murmu said that the bandh will be completely successful. On the other hand, tribal leader Sangiri Hembram told that there will be blockade at Puabagan and Heavy turn of Bankura.

Agitators will block road at 19 places in Purulia

On the other hand, members of the organization will block roads in 19 places in Purulia. This includes Benagodia, Haridi Mor, Lalpur Mor, Gamar Khuli Mor, Jamda Chowk, Bamundia, Bandwan Chowk, Rice Mill Mor, Balrampur College Mor, Kuylapal Mor, Sindri Bazar Mor, Madhukunda Peelchu Harai Mor, Kalimati Mor, Dhatkidih Mor. In Purulia too, tribal organizations campaigned vigorously to make the bandh successful. Significantly, the people of Kudmi community have been demanding ST status for a long time, while the tribals are opposing it.

