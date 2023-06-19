Bengal BJP president meets Governor CV Anand Bose, says TMC is giving death threats to BJP candidates

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukant Majumdar met Governor CV Anand Bose on Monday regarding the violence during nomination for West Bengal Panchayat elections. During this he was accompanied by 30 BJP candidates from South 24 Parganas. He informed them about the violence that took place during the nomination for the Panchayat elections. Mr. Majumdar said that BJP candidates are being threatened with death if they do not withdraw their nomination from the Panchayat elections.

Panchayat elections are to be held in West Bengal on 8th July. Earlier, the case of violence during nomination has not stopped. In this sequence, West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukant Majumdar met Governor CV Anand Bose and gave complete information about the violence that took place during the nomination. During this he was accompanied by 30 BJP candidates from South 24 Parganas.

BJP’s serious allegation on TMC

West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukant Majumdar said that BJP candidates are being threatened by TMC to withdraw their nominations regarding Panchayat elections. BJP candidates are being told to withdraw their nominations, otherwise they will be killed if the government is formed again. He questioned in a questioning tone that if the Trinamool Congress wants fair elections, then why is it preventing the central forces from being deputed.

