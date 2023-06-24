Bengal Cricket Association congratulates Mukesh Kumar on being selected in the Indian team

New Delhi, 24 June (Hindustan Times). The Bengal Cricket Association (CAB) on Friday congratulated Mukesh Kumar on his selection in the Indian team. The 29-year-old talented fast bowler has been selected in the Indian Test and ODI squads for the West Indies tour next month. Mukesh’s selection comes after his consistent performances in the domestic circuit.

CAB President Snehasish Ganguly said, “On behalf of CAB, I congratulate Mukesh and wish him all the best. He has been performing consistently for the last two seasons. I am sure if he is given a chance in the playing XI, He will do very well.”

The Bengal pacer bagged 22 wickets in the 2022-2023 Ranji season and played a key role in their run to the Ranji final. He has taken 149 wickets in 38 first class matches.

Two-time finalists India will begin their World Test Championship 2023-25 ​​cycle with two Tests in the West Indies – July 12-16 (Dominica) and July 20-24 (Trinidad). The series will be followed by three ODIs at Kensington Oval, Barbados (July 27 and 29) and Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad (August 1).