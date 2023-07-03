Bengal: Doubt over, Panchayat elections will be held in the deployment of 822 company central force

Panchayat elections are to be held in West Bengal on 8th July. In such a situation, the State Election Commission needed 822 company central force and the approval has been received from the center to send them. Significantly, the State Election Commission told the Calcutta High Court on Monday that 822 companies of central force would be deployed during the one-phase polling on July 8. The Center has also approved sending the remaining 485 companies out of 822 companies as per the requirement of the state. Rest of the 485 companies of central forces are going to come to the state. Along with this, the State Election Commission said that 4834 polling stations have been declared sensitive.

822 company central force will come from different states

After the arrival of 22 companies of central forces in the state, the commission has sent 800 more companies to the Center on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. Earlier, 315 companies had issued notification to send army. The soldiers of that 315 company army started coming to the state at every step. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, out of 323 companies, 100 companies belong to BSF, 73 companies to CRPF. 50 companies will come from SSB, 40 companies from CISF, 30 companies from RPF and 30 companies from ITPB. Apart from this, 162 company forces will come from 20 states.

Central forces will not be deployed at every booth

On Monday, in a Panchayat related case in the Calcutta High Court, the commission’s counsel said that generally additional armed forces are deployed at sensitive booths. But now it is not possible to give central force to every booth. Central forces will be envisaged to increase the confidence of voters and patrol the area. Along with this, efforts will be made that the central forces can keep vigil in all the areas.

