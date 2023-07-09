Bengal: Governor CV Anand Bose will go to Delhi to submit report on violence in Panchayat elections to the Center

West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose violence in panchayat elections But going to Delhi to submit the report. Officials have given this information. Violence started in Bengal only after the announcement of the dates for the Panchayat elections on 8 June 2023. This phase of violence lasted till the day of polling i.e. 8 July 2023. In this one month, 37 people died. Officially, 10 people died in election violence from the eve of the election till the end of the election.

The governor had condemned the violence

of Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose During the pre-poll violence, visited the violence-hit areas and assessed the situation. He repeatedly said that victory and defeat in a democracy should be decided by ballot paper, not by bullets and guns. There is no place for violence in a democracy. The ruling party of the state strongly criticized Governor CV Anand Bose for this. However, there is news that the Governor can also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Who is responsible for the 37 deaths?

After the announcement of the date of Panchayat elections by the State Election Commission, the period of violence continued in West Bengal till the day of polling. This election has claimed many lives and destroyed many livelihoods across the state. All the electoral parties are blaming each other for this violence. Now the question is who is responsible for so many deaths. The death toll has now reached 37, raising questions about the role of the State Election Commission in ensuring smooth polling process.

18 people died in 8 districts on 8th July

It is being told that at least 18 people were killed in violent clashes in eight districts of West Bengal on Saturday (July 8, 2023), as there was widespread violence, looting and rigging of three-tier panchayat elections in 20 districts . Polling was peaceful in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the two hill districts with only two-tier panchayats.

37 killed in election violence

The death toll in Saturday’s violence has risen to 37, raising questions over the role of the State Election Commission in its failure to ensure the smooth conduct of polling. The Election Commission was initially opposed to the idea of ​​deploying additional forces. Even the Calcutta High Court pulled it up.

23 people died in 2018

Experts say that in a state where booth-level violence is deeply ingrained in the political culture, the election monitoring officials should have been more competent and serious about their responsibilities. Let us tell you that in the panchayat elections held in the year 2018, 23 people had died in the whole of Bengal, out of which 12 lives were lost on the day of polling.

