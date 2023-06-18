Bengal Governor opens ‘Peace Room’ at Raj Bhavan to redress public grievances

of West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose Hours after visiting the violence-hit Canning town of South 24 Parganas district, the Chief Minister launched a help cell at the Raj Bhavan to address public grievances. This information has been given in an official statement. Describing the help room as a ‘peace room’, a statement said it has been opened “in view of the many representations received from people after receiving criminal threats in Bengal ahead of elections”.

Governor will send people’s complaints to SEC and state government

on July 8 in West Bengal panchayat elections are to happen. According to the statement, the help cell will refer the issues of the people to the government and the state election commissioner for appropriate action. It said that in the wake of frequent visits of the Governor to violence-affected areas and in view of several representations received from people after receiving criminal threats ahead of the Panchayat elections, a help cell has been opened at Raj Bhavan to address grievances.

Panchayat elections in Bengal are on July 8

Since the announcement of Panchayat elections in Bengal on June 8, continuous violence has continued. Many people have died in the violence during the nomination. After the violence in Bhangad and Canning of South 24 Parganas, Governor CV Anand Bose had visited those areas. After this he had said that the violence should end at any cost. In a democracy, victory or defeat should be decided by the counting of votes, not by the counting of dead bodies.

Trinamool Congress MP criticized the Governor

The state’s ruling party Trinamool Congress has strongly criticized the Governor’s visit to Bhangarh and Canning. Trinamool’s Lok Sabha MP and senior leader Saugata Roy condemned this conduct of the governor in front of the media. He said that it is the responsibility of the state government to stop any violence after the announcement of Panchayat elections. If there is violence, it will be considered by the State Election Commission and not by the Governor.

