Bengal job recruitment case: CBI summons principal secretary of school education department

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state recruitment in government jobs In connection with the investigation of alleged irregularities in the West Bengal School Education Department, Principal Secretary Manish Jain has been summoned to appear. An official of the investigating agency gave this information on Wednesday. Jain has been asked to appear before its officials on Thursday morning at the agency’s office in the city, they said.

Manish Jain’s name surfaced during interrogation of Partha Chatterjee

During the interrogation of former state minister Partha Chatterjee Manish Jain His name came to the fore. Partha Chatterjee has been arrested in this case. Jain has been called for questioning for the second time. Jain had appeared before the CBI in this case last year, when he was questioned for more than five hours.

CBI questions ready for questioning Manish Jain

A CBI official said, “Jain has been asked to come to our office for questioning tomorrow in connection with the recruitment scam investigation in West Bengal. Our officers are ready with some questions. He told that there is enough evidence that Jain was aware of some irregularities in the recruitment process.

Manish Jain has signed many files

This CBI officer said that Manish Jain will be questioned about his involvement. There are many such files on which he has signed. This proves that he was aware of the irregularities in the recruitment process.

Recently many scams have come to the fore in Bengal.

Many scams have come to the fore in West Bengal in recent years. Many ministers and leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) have been embroiled in these scams. Many ministers and strong leaders of Trinamool had to go to jail. The Trinamool Congress is on the back foot due to corruption in the upcoming Panchayat elections. He is worried about his image.

Bengal school recruitment scam: ED arrests accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra of investigation