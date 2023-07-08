Bengal Panchayat Election: 12 killed during voting, police vehicle set ablaze, 30 killed so far due to violence

Kolkata: Violence continued even during the voting for the West Bengal Panchayat elections on Saturday. 12 people died in this. According to the information, since the announcement of the election, a total of 30 people have died in the violence. In Murshidabad, West Bengal, miscreants set a police vehicle on fire.

During the 2003 Bengal Panchayat elections, 76 people died in the violence. 40 people were killed on the day of polling. 39 people lost their lives in the violence during the 2013 panchayat elections under the supervision of central forces. In the last panchayat elections conducted under the supervision of the state police, 30 people were killed. In Murshidabad, West Bengal, miscreants set a police vehicle on fire.

Eight workers of the ruling party Trinamool Congress and one worker each of BJP, CPI(M), Congress and ISF have died in the violence that took place on Saturday during the voting for the West Bengal Panchayat elections. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said they condemn any incident of violence or death, but the elections have been by and large peaceful in most parts of the state. BJP state president Sukant Majumdar said that Trinamool Congress neither believes in elections nor in democracy. That’s why they are running a reign of terror in the state.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said that democracy has completely ended today. We demand that wherever there is no CCTV and wherever elections were rigged, re-polling should be conducted there. An FIR under 302 should be lodged against the State Election Commission.

Amidst tight security, the voting process for the West Bengal Panchayat elections, which started at 7 in the morning, continued till 7 in the evening. The total number of seats are 63229 for Gram Panchayat, 9730 for Panchayat Samiti and 928 for Zilla Parishad. Total polling stations are 61636 and total voters are 56721234. There are 822 companies i.e. 82200 jawans in the number of central forces deployed in security and 800 companies i.e. 80,000 jawans in the number of state police and Kolkata police.