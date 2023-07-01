Bengal Panchayat Election: BJP writes letter to State Election Commissioner, demands action on code of conduct violation

Kolkata: The West Bengal BJP has written a letter to the State Election Commissioner regarding alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the ruling party after the announcement of the dates for the Panchayat elections and requested to take necessary action in the matter.

West Bengal BJP has written a letter to the State Election Commissioner on Saturday. In this, a complaint has been made about the alleged model code of conduct violation by the ruling party. BJP has requested to take necessary action in this matter.

Here, Bengal BJP unit president Sukant Majumdar has released the manifesto of the party. He has said that BJP will give the gift of ‘Chor Mukt Panchayat’. Rigging in the implementation of central projects like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Agriculture related projects, MNREGA will be stopped and transparent administration will be started. Mr. Majumdar said that the BJP will set up skill centers in various Zilla Parishads to train people so that they do not have to go to other states in search of work. He said that the party will open Agricultural Welfare Centers in various blocks for the upliftment of farmers.

