Bengal Panchayat Election: CBI will investigate violence during nomination, Calcutta High Court orders

Investigation of violence during nomination for West Bengal Panchayat elections central bureau of investigation (CBI) will do. The Calcutta High Court has given this order. The Calcutta High Court has said that the central agency CBI will investigate all the violence that took place during the nomination for the panchayat elections.

State Election Commission asked for 22 company CAPFs from the Center

The Calcutta High Court passed this order on Wednesday. Earlier, on Tuesday, the West Bengal State Election Commission was dealt a major blow when the Supreme Court ordered the deployment of central forces in the panchayat elections. Calcutta High Court The order was upheld. After this, the State Election Commission demanded 22 company CAPFs from the Center.

Bengal Government and Election Commission’s petition rejected

The State Election Commission challenged in the Supreme Court the order of the Calcutta High Court, in which it was directed to deploy central forces before the panchayat elections. A division bench of justices BV Nagaratna and Manoj Mishra dismissed the petition filed by the state government and the state election commission against the order of the Calcutta High Court.

There is an old record of violence in elections in Bengal.

Looking at the record of violence in the previous elections in Bengal, the Supreme Court of the country has made it clear that it will not interfere in any way in the order passed by the Calcutta High Court for free and fair elections. Justice Nagaratna said that conducting elections does not give license to violence. The High Court has seen the incidents of violence that happened earlier.

Where are free and fair elections being held: Supreme Court

Justice Nagaratna said that if there is an election, there will be violence, this should not happen. If people are not able to file nomination. If they go to file nomination and are killed, then where are the free and fair elections being held?

SC Budakoti has been made the co-ordinator of CAPFs.

Later, the Central Government said that it is immediately sending 8 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF). Along with this, 6 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 4-4 companies of Border Security Force (SSB) and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are being sent to Bengal. The Central Government has appointed BSF IG SC Budakoti as the Co-ordinator of CAPFs for Panchayat elections in Bengal.

