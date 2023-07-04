Bengal Panchayat Election: Commission has released district wise list of sensitive booths, know full details

In West Bengal, the State Election Commission has released the list of sensitive booths in 22 districts. According to the Election Commission, out of the 22 districts where voting is taking place, the most sensitive booths are in Coochbehar. Apart from this, the number of sensitive booths is also not less in Howrah, Purulia. Total 61 thousand 636 polling stations or booths in the state. Of these, there are 4 thousand 834 sensitive booths. Means only 7.84 percent booths are sensitive.

List of sensitive booths of 22 districts:

* Cooch Behar: Out of 2385 booths, 317 are sensitive.

Howrah: 353 sensitive out of 3031 booths

Purulia: 253 sensitive out of 2405 booths

Murshidabad: 541 sensitive out of 5438 booths

Nadia: 373 sensitive out of 3896 booths

Maldah: 270 sensitive out of 3035 booths

East Burdwan: 342 sensitive out of 3933 booths

East Medinipur: 356 sensitive out of 4128 booths

Birbhum: 228 sensitive out of 2768 booths

South 24 Parganas: 502 sensitive out of 6226 booths

Paschim Medinipur: 305 sensitive out of 3867 booths

South Dinajpur: 84 sensitive out of 1223 booths

North 24 Parganas: 258 sensitive out of 4532 booths

Hooghly: 209 sensitive out of 3851 booths

Darjeeling: 27 out of 514 booths sensitive

Uttar Dinajpur: 108 sensitive out of 2126 booths

Jalpaiguri: 74 sensitive out of 1660 booths

Jhargram: 45 sensitive out of 1045 booths

Bankura: 116 sensitive out of 3100 booths

West Burdwan: 40 sensitive out of 998 booths

Kalimpong: 8 sensitive out of 263 booths

* Alipurduar: 25 out of 1212 booths sensitive

4834 Booth Sensitive

There are a total of 61,636 thousand booths in the state, out of which 4834 booths are sensitive. It is impossible to deploy the central force at all the booths. At present, there are 224 companies of the central force, which can be deployed at 26,960 booths.

