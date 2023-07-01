Bengal Panchayat Election: Election Commission made pink booth for women voters in eight districts

Kolkata, Shiv Kumar Raut: Keeping in mind the safety of women in West Bengal, for the first time the State Election Commission will set up a pink booth for women voters for the panchayat elections. Pink booths will be prepared in eight districts. These booths will be manned by women. According to the information received from the commission, women operated booths will be set up in Murshidabad, Nadia, East Burdwan, Hooghly, Malda, Birbhum, Alipurduar and West Burdwan. 1566 pink booths will be prepared in these eight districts.

2564 pink booths will be prepared in eight districts

According to the information received from the commission, 126 pink booths will be set up in Alipurduar, 190 in Birbhum, 216 in East Burdwan, 210 in Hooghly, 123 in Malda, 540 in Murshidabad, 154 in Nadia and seven in Uttar Dinajpur. That is, 2564 pink booths will be prepared in these eight districts. It may be noted that the government employees have submitted memorandum to the State Election Commission several times regarding the demand for their security. Meanwhile, the polling personnel have also received training. According to the order of the court, this time also work cannot be taken from the contractual government employees, so naturally there will be pressure on the polling personnel.

Election Commission will train and deploy women on election duty

That’s why this time the State Election Commission has decided to train women and use them as polling personnel. According to the information received from the Commission, four lakh polling personnel will be deployed for election duty in the Panchayat elections. Of these, the number of women vote workers is 10,500. However, women manned booths will not be prepared in sensitive areas, because, if any problem arises on the day of polling, the situation may go out of control.

65 company of Central Force reached

A high-level meeting was held in the State Election Commission regarding the deployment of Central Police Force personnel during the Panchayat elections. State’s ADG law and order Javed, BSF’s IG cum other top officials of the state were present in the meeting. After this meeting, State Election Commissioner Rajeev Sinha said that 65 companies of central forces have reached the state on Friday.

Total 822 company demand for panchayat elections

It may be known that the State Election Commission has demanded a total of 822 companies for the Panchayat elections. Out of these, the state has already got 22 companies. At the same time, after this, the central government had given approval to send 315 companies. Meanwhile, the Center has sent 65 companies. At the same time, 250 companies can reach the state by Sunday. Apart from this, the commission has not been given any information from the center regarding when the remaining 485 companies will come. In this regard, Mr. Sinha said that he himself is in touch with the Union Home Ministry regarding this issue.