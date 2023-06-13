Bengal Panchayat Election: Nomination deadline will not be extended, Calcutta High Court orders

West Bengal Panchayat Election: Panchayat elections are going to be held in West Bengal on 8th July. The Calcutta High Court has refused to dismiss the petition seeking to extend the last date for filing nominations for this election. The Calcutta High Court says, “In areas where central forces are not deployed, the responsibility should rest with the state police. The court also said that the State Election Commission should ensure the security of the polling agents.”

The High Court has ordered the deployment of central paramilitary forces in the panchayat elections of West Bengal and also asked the State Election Commission to consider the demand for deployment of central paramilitary forces and consider the sensitive area, so that it can be conducted in a good environment. Elections can be conducted. Be informed that in West Bengal Panchayat elections 2023, voting is to be held for Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zilla Parishads.

Giving information about the case, TMC MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee said that the court has rejected the petition of Shubhendu Adhikari. The first petition was regarding separation of the election process from the issue of notification under sections 42 and 43 and the second was regarding change in the date of filing of nominations for the panchayat elections. The court has rejected both the petitions.

Many incidents of clashes are coming to the fore from different parts of West Bengal. The ruling Trinamool Congress accused the opposition parties of trying to delay the election, while the opposition BJP, Congress and CPI(M) alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers had forced their candidates to submit nomination papers in various districts. stopped from The 2013 West Bengal panchayat elections were conducted with central forces manning every polling station in the state.