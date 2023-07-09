Bengal Panchayat Election: Police took out three ballot boxes from the pond, BJP demanded re-voting

Burdwan / Panagarh, Mukesh Tiwari: After looting three ballot boxes from the polling booth of Oragram GSSF Colony School of Jharna Colony under Bhatar police station area of ​​East Burdwan district, he was thrown into the pond. On Sunday morning, the police recovered all the three ballot boxes from a local pond. On Saturday, these ballot boxes were looted from booth numbers 17 and 18 of the polling station.

The search operation started since morning

This morning the police started the search operation. The police reached the police station with all the three ballot boxes. Election officials were also present on the occasion. Later the election officials took away all the three ballot boxes. ballot box The ballots present in were destroyed due to water. After receiving the complaint in this regard, the police got involved in the investigation.

Kankasa BJP demanded re-voting

Alleging that Trinamool Congress supporters barged into the booths and conducted bogus voting at 18 booths in Kankasa and Trilokchandpur gram panchayat areas of two panchayats of Kankasa block of West Burdwan district, BJP president of Kankasa two division, Indrajit Dhali, called for re-voting at these booths. has demanded.

right to vote taken away from voter

Indrajit Dhali told that the supporters of Trinamool Congress snatched the right of voters to vote in the Panchayat elections this time also. Voters who came to vote were chased away from the booth and cast fake votes. He said that in booth numbers 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63 and 64 in Kankasa Gram Panchayat, Trinamool’s Gunda Vahini has cast fake votes.

Trinamool supporters committed hooliganism in the booth

On the other hand, by forcibly entering the number 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52 and 53 booths of Trilokchandpur gram panchayat, they indulged in vandalism and cast their votes by snatching the ballot papers from the people. Mr. Dhali said that the matter has been complained to the State Election Commission, Kankasa’s BDO, supervisor and other concerned officials.

Trinamool Congress did fake voting

He said that no one has the right to take away the voting rights of the people. People had come to cast their vote in a democratic manner, but Trinamool’s Goonda Vahini forcibly cast their votes by capturing all the said booths. We are demanding re-election in these booths.

