Bengal Panchayat Election: Trinamool leader had chewed ballot paper, Election Commission canceled the polling of so many centers

West Bengal State Election Commission has canceled polling at 20 booths in three districts Howrah, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas. This action has been taken in the case of snatching of ballot paper from the counting center and taking the ballot papers out of the counting center on the day of counting. The commission had received its complaint on July 11, on the day of counting of votes. After investigation, the polling of the concerned booths has now been cancelled. The Commission has issued a notification regarding the cancellation of polling.

Polling canceled at 15 booths in Howrah district

According to this, polling has been canceled at a total of 15 booths in Howrah district. As per the notification, polling in 15 booths of Sankrail block of the district has been cancelled. Ballot papers were snatched from these booths. The 15 booths in Sankrail block include nine in Manikpur Gram Panchayat and seven in Sarenga Gram Panchayat. In these 15 booths, BJP has won eight booths.

There was a lot of ruckus in Sankrail

It may be known that during the counting of votes last Tuesday, there was a ruckus in a private engineering college in Sankrail. The agent of the opposition parties was stopped from going inside the centre. During this, there was also a scuffle with the police and the agent of the opposition parties. Activists of opposition parties had alleged that the police had stopped them at the behest of local MLA Priya Pal, so that they could manipulate.

Ballots were looted during the election

After this, the BJP and the CPI(M) complained to the Election Commission and the Governor alleging against the MLA. Similarly, the election held on seat number 13 in Netaji Jayanti Pathagar of Beraberi Gram Panchayat under Singur block of Hooghly district has been cancelled. According to the commission, ballot papers were looted along with disturbances at this booth during the election. With this, polling has been canceled at four booths in Habra (2) block of North 24 Parganas.

Trinamool leader chews ballot paper at polling station

Ballot papers were looted from the counting center. At the same time, a Trinamool leader chewed the ballot paper at the polling station located at Bhurkunda Imdalia Senior Madrasa in the same block. In such a situation, the information about the cancellation of polling has been sent to the District Panchayat Election Officer and the District Magistrate. Now the information about when the by-elections will be held at these booths has not been given by the commission.

Strong comment of the court in the matter of getting ballot paper on the road

Amidst the incidents of violence during the panchayat elections, a case of ballot paper being found on the road has come to the fore in Jangipada of Hooghly district. Regarding this, the CPI (M) candidate has filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court. Judge Amrita Sinha summoned the local BDO to the court. On the instructions of the High Court, the BDO of Jangipur also appeared in the court on Thursday.

Justice Amrita Sinha asked for CCTV footage from BDO

During the hearing of the case on Thursday, Judge Amrita Sinha asked many questions to the BDO. After hearing the BDO’s reply, Justice Amrita Sinha got agitated and directed to submit the CCTV footage of the disputed counting centre. During this, the judge remarked that why did you do this. What do you think, winning panchayat elections means money only money. After winning the Panchayat elections, you will get a chance to make money in the name of public service for five years.

The judge said – there should have been free and peaceful elections

The judge again said that there should have been free and peaceful elections in the state. During the hearing, the judge asked the returning officer when the counting of votes started. When did the candidates and agents come in and when did they go out? All these questions need answers. Commission’s lawyer Kishore Dutta told that the court had ordered the investigation of the case on July 12. On this, the judge said that the incident of getting ballot paper on the road took place on July 11, so what did the commission do after that.

Out of 1000 ballots, 400 were not used.

The commission’s advocate told the court that the matter is being investigated. According to the commission, out of 1000 ballot papers, 400 ballot papers are not used, which are returned to the returning officer and after the election is over, the ballot paper has no value. On this, Justice Amrita Sinha said that the central or state police cannot order an inquiry into the incident. The commission will have to take a decision in this matter.

People of Bengal are facing insecurity: Court

The judge said that such an incident has been carried out to gain power. He said that the people of the state are struggling with insecurity. It is natural for candidates to contest elections in a democratic process. The Returning Officer has submitted an affidavit to the court. Video footage and CCTV footage have been submitted. The court said that the expert committee of the High Court and the expert team of the Registrar General will examine the video and submit the report. The next hearing of the case will be on July 22.

