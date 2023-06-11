Bengal Panchayat elections: Bag full of bombs found in Murshidabad, videography of nomination will be done, all party meeting on June 13

Videography of nomination process of West Bengal Panchayat elections will be done. The State Election Commission has called an all-party meeting in Kolkata on June 13 to listen to the complaints of the opposition parties. Whereas, in Murshidabad district bag full of socket bombs After meeting, there is a stir in the area. State Election Commissioner Rajiv Sinha, after meeting Governor CV Anand Bose, has said that he may consider extending the nomination time for the Panchayat elections. On the other hand, violence has continued in Bengal since the announcement of the panchayat elections.

Violence started with nomination for Panchayat elections

State Election Commissioner Rajeev Sinha amid ongoing violence in Bengal panchayat elections Orders have been given to get the videography of the ongoing nomination process done. The State Election Commissioner has said that it is his responsibility to conduct fear-free and fair elections in the state and for this, instructions have been given to videography the nomination process.

Meeting under the chairmanship of Rajiv Sinha on 13th June

Earlier, the State Election Commission announced to convene an all-party meeting on June 13, in which the current law and order situation in the state would be discussed. Along with this, complaints will be heard in connection with Panchayat elections. An official told that this meeting will be held under the chairmanship of State Election Commissioner Rajiv Sinha. All political parties have been invited in this.

Opposition told all-party meeting meaningless, Trinamool welcomed

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party state president Sukant Majumdar said that the meeting would be meaningless as the last date for filing nominations is June 15. The meeting should have taken place before the election dates were announced. Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty also said the same thing. However, the ruling Trinamool Congress has welcomed the announcement of the Election Commission.

Violence continues in Bengal after the announcement of Panchayat elections

Violence continued on Saturday, the second day of filing nomination papers for the West Bengal panchayat elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) alleged that workers and ‘goons’ of the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) prevented their candidates from filing nomination papers.

Trinamool worker shot at in Coochbehar’s Dinhata

TMC worker Liton Haque (30) was seriously injured in a clash in Dinhata area of ​​Coochbehar district on Saturday evening. His family alleged that he was shot by members of a rival gang, while police claim that Lytton Haque was beaten up during a clash over a property dispute. He was not shot.

Panchayat elections: TMC people are preventing candidates from nomination in Bengal! Violence continued on the second day of nomination

Trinamool also said – not political struggle, property dispute

Liton Haque’s cousin and Trinamool Congress activist Bappa Haque has said that Liton was shot by workers of a rival faction of the party because he opposed the candidature of his relative Babla Haque for the local gram panchayat seat. However, TMC leader Partha Pratim Roy said that Liton Haque was injured in a property dispute and not in a political struggle.

BJP said – Trinamool’s internal factionalism

Bharatiya Janata Party’s state spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya claimed that it is a case of factionalism within the Trinamool over nomination for the panchayat elections. ‘If the administration does not take strict action, more such incidents will come to the fore.’

BDO office attacked, TMC leader held with handgun

Meanwhile, in South 24 Parganas district, a mob barged into a block development office and attacked an employee for allegedly distributing nomination papers to opposition candidates, while a local Trinamool Congress leader was thrashed with a handgun in Murshidabad district. Caught.

Pati, Patni and Bengal elections, a wife like this, demands HC to cancel nomination of TMC candidate husband…

1360 nomination papers submitted on the first day of nomination

An official of the State Election Commission has said that whatever report has been received, action has been taken on it. The enrollment process is going on smoothly across the state. He said that on the first day, 1360 nomination papers were submitted across the state and the process was smooth except for ‘sporadic incidents’ in some areas.

Violence continued on the second day of nomination

Let us inform that on Friday, a Congress leader was allegedly shot dead by TMC goons in Murshidabad district. On the second day of nomination, there are reports of violence between workers of ruling and opposition parties from several districts like Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Murshidabad.

SEC informed the Governor about the steps taken to stop the violence

West Bengal State Election Commissioner Rajeev Sinha on Saturday to explain the stand of the Commission on the demand for extending the date of filing of nominations for the three-tier panchayat elections and the steps taken to prevent incidents of violence during nominations. Met Governor CV Anand Bose. The Governor had asked him whether the State Election Commission has considered seeking central forces to manage the election process.

The High Court said – the deadline for nomination is insufficient

On Friday, the State Election Commission had said that it may consider extending the last date for filing nomination papers for the West Bengal Panchayat elections to be held on July 8. Before that, on the petition of the opposition leaders demanding extension of the date, the Calcutta High Court had said that ‘the court is of the opinion that the time limit fixed in the notification is insufficient’. Let us tell you that voting for the Panchayat elections will be held in Bengal on July 8 this year, while the results will come on July 11.

Jolt to BJP in West Bengal ahead of panchayat elections, Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal joins TMC

There was a lot of violence in the 2018 panchayat elections

After holding meetings with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police, the State Election Commission has decided to pay special attention to 5 districts North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Jalpaiguri and East Medinipur, as these districts appear to be ‘sensitive’. Let us tell you that in the Panchayat elections of the year 2018, there were incidents of violence and malpractices in many districts. Many elected public representatives of the non-ruling party had to take refuge in neighboring states. (with agency inputs)