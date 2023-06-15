Bengal Panchayat elections: Bhangar became battlefield during nomination, TMC-ISF accused each other amid tension

West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: in West Bengal in the next month i.e. July panchayat elections It is going to happen. Uproar and tension prevailed in different parts on Wednesday regarding the submission of nomination papers for the panchayat elections. A similar situation prevailed on this day in Bhangarh and other parts of South 24 Parganas district. On Tuesday, the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and Trinamool Congress candidates submitted their nomination papers for the panchayat elections, near Bhangar Block-II Block Development Office (BDO), there was heavy traffic in Vijayganj market, Kanthalia bus stand and Vijayganj fair ground area. There was an uproar. The next day i.e. on Wednesday, there were clashes in the areas falling under Bhangar Block-I. Tension prevailed in many areas.

Allegations of bombing during the rally

According to the sources, despite the implementation of section 144 within one kilometer radius of the BDO office here, a gathering of miscreants carrying sticks and rods was seen near the office. Not only this, there have been allegations of bombing and stone pelting during the rally of Trinamool supporters in Bhangar itself. Some vehicles have been damaged in the incident. There were strict police arrangements near Basanti Highway. A rally was taken out here under the leadership of Trinamool leader Shahjahan Mollah of Bhangar Block-I. There was an uproar during the rally. Police force reached the spot to control the situation.

Trinamool accused ISF

Here, the Trinamool leadership has denied that there was a ruckus during their rally. Meanwhile, there was also an incident of bombing in Bibirhat area of ​​Bhangarh. It was alleged on behalf of Trinamool that Trinamool candidates were going to submit nomination papers in Narayanpur of Bhangar Block-1. Then the supporters of ISF attacked him. Bombing was done in the area and Trinamool candidates and supporters were pelted with stones. A Trinamool worker was injured in this incident.

Trinamool vitiating the atmosphere in Bhangar: ISF

However, terming this allegation as baseless, the ISF hit back and claimed that the atmosphere of Bhangar was being disturbed by the Trinamool itself. The filing of nomination papers of ISF candidates has been obstructed. Bhangar MLA and ISF leader Naushad Siddiqui alleged that Trinamool-backed miscreants are resorting to violence since last Tuesday to prevent his party’s candidates from filing nominations. Here, Trinamool’s state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh rejected the allegations of the opposition and said that the ISF is trying to incite violence in the area. The ruling party also asked the opposition parties to release the complete list of their candidates so that they can be helped in filing nominations if needed.

Significantly, there was a lot of violence in Bhangar on last Tuesday as well. ISF and Trinamool Congress have blamed each other for the incident. In the violence, many including sub-inspector Salim Mirza of Kashipur police station and some other policemen were injured. After a lot of effort and hours, the police was able to control the situation. In this incident, the police has detained about 30 people.