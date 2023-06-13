Bengal Panchayat Elections: Section 144 imposed within one km radius of nomination centers, commission has decided

Several incidents of violent clashes were reported from different parts of West Bengal on Monday. It is being told that unknown miscreants panchayat elections Attacked opposition leaders who were going to file nominations. In this attack, someone’s head got cracked and someone got other injuries. There were also many injured.

violence in these areas

Clashes were reported from Daspur (West Medinipur), Kakdwip (South 24 Parganas), Raninagar (Murshidabad), Shaktinagar and Barshul (both in East Bardhaman) and Minakhan (North 24 Parganas), a senior official said. In another incident, BJP MLA Dibakar Gharami was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons at Sonamukhi in Bankura district when he along with his supporters was standing in a queue to file his nomination papers, he said.

The round of accusations continues

After these incidents, the ruling Trinamool Congress accused the opposition parties of forging alliances to delay the elections and tarnish the image of the state for fear of defeat. On the other hand, the opposition BJP, Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) alleged that their candidates were prevented from submitting nomination papers in various districts by TMC workers. Opposition parties say that without the deployment of central forces, it is impossible to hold fair and peaceful elections in the state.

Prohibitory orders within one kilometer radius of enrollment centers

Following those incidents, the State Election Commission (SEC) has directed all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to enforce prohibitory orders within one kilometer radius of nomination centers set up for Panchayat elections. A senior official gave this information on Monday. He told that this step has been taken so that the nomination process can be completed safely and smoothly. The prohibitory orders will remain in force till Thursday.

Over 10,000 nomination papers filed so far

“We have decided to impose prohibitory orders within one kilometer radius of the enrollment centers,” the official said, adding that the SEC had issued an order in this regard on Sunday. Panchayat elections are to be held on July 8. He told that as per the order of SEC, only two people can go inside the enrollment center at a time for filing documents. The official said that so far more than 10,000 nomination papers have been filed across the state in two days for the three-tier elections, most of which are from the opposition parties.

