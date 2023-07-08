Bengal Panchayat Elections: Trinamool Congress blames central forces for violence in Bengal Panchayat elections

West panchayat elections in bengal Voting is underway. Violence took place in many districts during voting. Half a dozen people died. West Bengal’s ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) has blamed the central forces for this violence. Trinamool Congress’s chief spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has even alleged that central forces personnel are pressurizing voters to vote for the BJP.

Jawans pressurizing them to vote for BJP: TMC

Kunal Ghosh has said that at booth number 35 of Nandigram-1 peaceful voting Was going on. There was no need for central forces. Despite this, Central Forces were deployed there. He alleged that at this booth the jawans of the central forces are going around asking the voters to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This does not happen in a democracy.

Trinamool workers attacked in Murshidabad

On the other hand, CPM supporters allegedly attacked Trinamool workers in Raninagar of Murshidabad district. The Trinamool Congress has said that earlier they demanded the deployment of central forces in the panchayat elections. But, the central forces personnel failed to maintain law and order. The Trinamool has also said that the CPI(M) is still in touch with its old people who indulged in bloodshed.

Death toll rising in the presence of central forces

The Trinamool Congress has tweeted that the death toll is increasing due to the presence of central forces. In Manikchak of Malda district, our party workers were attacked with bombs. A Trinamool worker died in this. Not only this, in Narayanpur-1 Gram Panchayat of Nadia, CPI(M) supporters openly fired at the husband of our candidate Haseena Sultana.

CPI(M) attacked TMC with a crude bomb

The Trinamool Congress alleges that the CPI(M) workers attacked our supporters and workers with crude bombs before the voting for the panchayat elections began. The ruling party also alleged that despite the deployment of central forces, BJP supporters attacked Salbari-2 gram panchayat in Jalpaiguri, injuring several Trinamool Congress workers.

Deployment of central forces done under conspiracy

The Trinamool Congress has also said that earlier the BJP, Congress and the CPI(M) said that the deployment of central forces is necessary for peaceful panchayat elections in Bengal. TMC has further said that in such a situation, there is an increased apprehension that these people have appointed central forces during the voting in Bengal as part of a well-planned conspiracy to cause violence in the elections.

Subhash Banerjee’s house attacked in Nadia

Mamta Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress has told that BJP supporters attacked the house of Trinamool Congress Gram Panchayat member candidate Subhash Banerjee in Mamjoan Gram Panchayat located in Hanskhali-2 of Nadia. Kunal Ghosh condemned it in strong words and said that the people of BJP are spreading terror and the jawans of central forces are watching silently.

Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 LIVE: 6 killed, 9 injured during West Bengal Panchayat elections, arson at many places west bengal news in hindi today