Bengal Panchayat elections: Worried about violence before voting, Governor summons State Election Commission

before panchayat elections in west bengal cycle of violence continues. Governor CV Anand Bose has summoned State Election Commission Rajiv Sinha to discuss what steps are being taken to stop the continuous violence. The Governor has called Mr. Sinha to the Raj Bhavan. Violence broke out in many districts during the week-long nomination. There is also news of the death of at least 3 people. The governor had expressed concern on this a day earlier. Today he has summoned the State Election Commission.

Political violence in Bengal must end: Governor

His Excellency CV Anand Bose said that Political violence in Bengal It must end by all means. After the violence in Bhangad of South 24 Parganas, he visited the area. Said that the victory in the election should be based on the counting of votes and not on the number of dead bodies. One activist each of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the Trinamool Congress was killed in the political violence in Bhangad, while more than a dozen were injured.

Governor CV Anand Bose visited Bhangarh

On Friday, the second day of the incident, Governor Dr. CV Anand Bose visited Bhangar area. During this, in a conversation with reporters, the governor said that political violence in Bengal should end at any cost. Some unwanted incidents have taken place in some parts of the state. Violence of any kind will not be tolerated and must be stopped at all costs.

Discussions have been held with Mamta Banerjee: Governor

He said that victory in elections should be based on the count of votes and not on the number of dead bodies. The Governor also said that the current situation has already been discussed with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Chief Minister is my constitutional ally. What we discussed cannot be shared publicly. Yes, it is definitely that whatever is expected of the governor under the constitution will be done.

Mamta Banerjee government filed a review petition regarding the deployment of central forces in Panchayat elections

Governor also went to BDO office

During the Bhangar tour, the Governor also visited Vijayganj market. There he also interacted with ISF workers and local people. He also visited the BDO office at Bhangarh, where incidents of political violence took place. The Governor interacted with the administrative and police officers here. It is notable that violent clashes took place in Bhangar and other districts of South 24 Parganas during the filing of nominations for the panchayat elections.

