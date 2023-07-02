Bengal STF got big success, arrested two smugglers with heroin worth two crores

Kalyani, Samu Rajak: Bengal STF has arrested 2 drug dealers. This case is related to Palashi area of ​​Kaliganj police station area of ​​Nadia on Saturday. More than two crore banned heroin was recovered from the arrested people. In this regard, a special FIR has been lodged by STF at Kaliganj police station of Nadia on Saturday. Even a special case under NDPS Act has been registered at Kaliganj police station. The accused were presented in the NDPS court of Krishna Nagar on Sunday. After this he was sent to jail.

Two arrested with 2 kg heroin

According to police sources, the names of both the accused are Gautam Sarkar (35 years) and Narayan Roy (22 years). Accused Narayan Roy’s house is in Kaliganj of Nadia district, while accused Gautam Sarkar’s house is in Reji Nagar police station of Murshidabad. According to Bengal STF sources, on the basis of secret information, a team of Bengal STF raided Palashi-Karimpur road of Kaliganj police station area on Saturday night. STF had recovered 2 kg of heroin from the people arrested in that operation. After this the accused were arrested by the STF.

STF has got success earlier also

According to STF sources, two drug smugglers from Jharkhand were arrested two weeks ago at Baharampur bus stand with drugs worth Rs five crore. After this, this information comes to the fore only when they are questioned. Recently, a team of Bengal STF arrested two drug peddlers in Behrampur bus stand area of ​​Murshidabad and recovered 4.8 kg of heroin from them. A case under the NDPS Act was initiated at Behrampur Police Station and the matter is also being investigated by the Bengal STF.

