Bengal: Trinamool Congress worker from South 24 Parganas killed, several others injured in violence ahead of panchayat elections

To be held in West Bengal on July 8 panchayat elections A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was killed and several workers of the ruling party and opposition parties were injured in the violent clashes that followed. Police gave this information. The Trinamool Congress worker, identified as Jiyarul Mulla (52), was shot dead in Fulmalancha area of ​​South 24 Parganas district while returning home on Saturday night, police said.

Jiyarul was getting threats from the opposition group

Jiyarul was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A local leader of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) claimed that the mullah, Trinamool Congress The leader was a close aide of Amarul Laskar, who is facing a rebellion within the ruling party. Manavara, the Trinamool Congress candidate from Kathalberia gram panchayat, alleged that her father (Jiyarul) had complained to the police about frequent threats from a rival group, but no action was taken by law enforcers.

So far 10 people have died in violent clashes

Manvra told reporters, ‘I am contesting elections for the first time. My candidature is also not being liked by other factions of the party. I demand a high-level inquiry into the incident. Local Trinamool MLA Soukat Mulla said that the police should investigate the matter and take action against whoever is responsible for the incident. According to the police, since the filing of nominations for the panchayat polls began on June 9, 10 people have lost their lives in clashes in the state.

10 injured in violent clash in West Medinipur

Meanwhile, at least 10 people were injured in violent clashes between supporters of the Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Trinamool Congress in Paschim Medinipur district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Chandrakona’s Krishnapur area, where Trinamool Congress workers tried to put up party flags on Sunday morning and faced resistance from opposition parties.

heavy police force deployed

A police officer said that a large number of police personnel have been deployed on the spot. However, the police did not reveal the number of people detained or arrested following the clashes. In another incident, Trinamool Congress candidate from Chaltaberia Gram Panchayat, Ibrahim Mulla was seriously injured when he was attacked with a knife allegedly by ISF workers. According to the police, the incident took place when Ibrahim was returning to his home in Bhangad area of ​​South 24 Parganas last night after campaigning.

74,000 people’s representatives will be elected on July 8

Trinamool leader Soukat Mulla alleged that ISF’s Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddiqui is behind the attack, who wants to establish a reign of terror in the area. Siddiqui, however, rejected the allegations outright and accused the Trinamool Congress of intimidating ISF workers in the villages. Voting for the three-tier panchayat elections is to be held in the state on July 8. Under this, about 74,000 members of Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats will be elected.

Panchayat elections in Bengal before Lok Sabha elections 2024 important ‘test’ for Mamata Banerjee’s party TMC killed in west bengal