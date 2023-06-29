Bengal: Who will be the next Chief Secretary of the state, speculation begins

Kolkata, Amar Shakti: West Bengal Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi is retiring on Friday, although the state government has written a letter to the central government demanding extension of his term, but till now the central government has not responded to this. According to state secretariat sources, the state government will wait for the Centre’s decision till Thursday and if there is no response till then, a decision will be taken regarding the appointment of the new chief secretary. However, in this regard, a senior official of the State Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department said that we are hopeful that we will get a positive response from the Center.

Meanwhile, the speculation about the appointment of a new Chief Secretary in the state has also increased. It is being told that if no response is received by the Central Government in time, then the current Home Secretary BP Gopalika is at the forefront of the race for the new Chief Secretary. The names of Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Manoj Pant and Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Animal Resources Department) Vivek Kumar are in discussion as the successors of 1989 batch IAS officer Shri Gopalika.

The state government has requested to extend the tenure

According to sources, if Manoj Pant takes charge as the new Home Secretary, then the new Finance Secretary of the state can be given to Land and Land Reforms and Refugee and Rehabilitation Secretary Smaraki Mohapatra. It is noteworthy that Hari Krishna Dwivedi, a 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is going to retire on June 30. He took over as Chief Secretary in June 2021 after Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

