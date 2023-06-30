Bengal will have to be freed from thieves and corrupt, said Dilip Ghosh in East Burdwan

Burdwan / Panagarh, Mukesh Tiwari: BJP MP Dilip Ghosh arrives for election campaign in Kalna 2 block of East Burdwan district of West Bengal. During this, he said that the law and order of the state has completely collapsed. A dictatorial government is running in the state. Women, girls are not safe in Bengal. The entire West Bengal has to be freed from the thieves ruling party and corruption. Before this, Dilip Ghosh also did a road show from Kalna Baidhpur Shirish to Raspur regarding BJP candidates.

Dilip Ghosh said that ever since the Central Corps has come to Bengal regarding Panchayat elections, since then the common women and children are happy to see the Central Corps. The same Mamta Banerjee and her leaders are looking unhappy. The real thing is that in the last panchayat elections, the way the people of the ruling party had looted the voting rights of the people with the help of the police. But this time it will not happen. The public will no longer allow these robbers to rob their panchayat of their franchise. This time you people will exercise your franchise under the leadership of the Central Corps.

State of anarchy has prevailed in West Bengal: Dileep

Dilip Ghosh said that in reality a situation of anarchy has been established in West Bengal. Corruption is at its peak. Campaign to save thieves is going on in West Bengal. The police are also helping him. The situation is such that the government is giving compensation to thieves for their deaths due to police firing in West Bengal. Dilip Ghosh said that holding these thieves by their necks, they will have to be pushed out of Bengal and out of power. Only then West Bengal can be made corruption free. Bengal will develop only after this.

