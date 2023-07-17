BEO union announced through protest, not a single promotion in 30 years of service, discrepancy in salary

Lucknow. Angered by the indifference being taken by the government in promotion, pay discrepancy and other service-related matters, the Block Education Officers (BEOs) staged a one-day protest at Ramabai Park on Monday. Block education officers, who were protesting for more than a dozen demands in a one-day symbolic dharna, said that our demands are not being taken care of at the government level. Memorandum has been sent several times through the state and districts to the Education Minister, Principal Secretary, Director General of Education and other high officials, but no solution has been given to the problem. If the demand is not met within a month, there will be agitation at the state level. given.

Block education officers are angry with the government going to the Supreme Court

State President of BEO Union Pramendra Shukla said that orders were issued on May 06, 2002 by the High Court to remove the pay discrepancy of BEOs. This order is not being followed. Even after the SLP was rejected in the Supreme Court in the year 2010, an appeal has been made by the government in the Supreme Court in the year 2023. This step of the government is bigotry as well as misuse of government money. Elaborating about the pay discrepancy, he said that apart from the order of the High Court, the recommendation of the Sixth Pay Committee, the pay scale of direct recruitment for the post of Block Education Officer is 8,000-13500 and the promotion of Deputy District Education Officer (Block Education Officer) at Tehsil level The mandate of 10,000-15,200 is being issued on a total of 322 posts in the pay scale. Secretary, Basic Education approved the letter on February 28, 2011 and sent it to the Finance Department. The proposal has also been made, but till now the mandate has not been issued. Many fellows are retiring from the same cadre. No promotion has been done by the government to many BEOs of the year 1988 and 1995 batch selected from the Public Service Commission.

Work being taken through personal mobile: Virendra Kanojia

General Secretary of BEO Union Virendra Kumar Kanaujia said that efforts are being made by the government to get support work done through private mobile phones only. The ID and login on the recognition portal of BEO has not yet been created. The department is expecting the recognition app to be run on private mobiles. Last year, special adverse entry was given to 19 BEOs by the government on recognition issue. There have also been demands for its cancellation several times, but till now the action has not been withdrawn. Even after the BEO’s disapproval, schools without standards are being recognized by the higher authorities for personal gain. ACP cases are not being disposed of intentionally.

Deficiency in arrear payment, lack of arrear module: Sanjay Shukla

State Vice President of BEO Union Sanjay Shukla said that despite the clear mention of Group-B in the mandates and service rules of the Personnel Department, action has not been taken against the officers who sent requisitions of BEO cadre to Group-C. Contrary to the provisions of the mandate dated July 23, 2012, a flawed arrear module has been created on the Manav Sampada portal for arrear payment of teachers and other personnel, which needs amendment, but has not been worked on yet. He told that the BEO leave case is pending at the directorate level. Apart from this, the payment of transfer allowance is pending in the directorate itself, which is not being paid.

Only taken 360 degree feedback of BEO: RP Yadav

Joint Minister of BEO Union RP Yadav said that BEOs are being forced to work in adverse conditions from 6 am to late night. Due to this he suffers from various mental and physical health problems. Yadav said that working conditions and working hours should be fixed. Zero tolerance policy should be followed by Directorate and Director General- State Project Office and other offices. There is a hostile feeling towards BEO. 360 degree feedback is being taken. 360 degree feedback of BSA, Directorate and Director General’s office should also be taken from BEO. Many works are done by the BEO, but their budget goes to the Panchayat Department. He said that only the BEO is being defamed in the funds related to construction-rejuvenation in schools. The work of U DICE is not being completed by the recognized schools. Many times written letters have been given to BSA and DIOS on behalf of us, but the salary of BEO itself has been stopped by the government.

their presence

Law Minister Madhav Raj Tripathi, Treasurer Dinesh Maurya, Vice President Women Indira Devi, Rajesh Ram, Brijlal Verma, Satya Prakash Yadav, Akhilanand Rai, Udaymani Patel, Lalmani Kannaujia, Varun Mishra, Kuldeep, KK Tripathi, Gaurav Mishra etc. BEOs were present.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9NpaCaNqKI)