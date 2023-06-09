Berlin Games 2023: Farewell ceremony organized for Special Olympics Indian athletes, Sports Minister extends best wishes

Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023: From 17 to 25 June 2023 in Berlin, Germany Special Olympics World Summer Games Will be organized. Earlier, on Thursday, June 8, Special Olympics India organized a torch run and a national farewell ceremony for the Indian contingent at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. India will send a team of 198 athletes for the Special Olympics. Athletes of the team, which will leave for Berlin on June 12, will participate in 16 sports events in this event. The athletes will be accompanied by their partners and 57 coaches.

Anurag Thakur and Smriti Irani Chief Guest

Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Department of Youth Affairs and Sports and Department of Information and Broadcasting) was present as the chief guest for the torch run at the function. Union Minister Smriti Irani (Department of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs) was present as the chief guest of the send-off ceremony. Apart from these, many other celebrities also participated in this ceremony.

The ceremony was divided into two parts – ‘The Flame of Hope’ and ‘The Send of Ceremony’. The torch left New Delhi on May 26 and reached Haryana after traveling to several cities, where athletes brought it to the country’s capital. These are the athletes from Haryana who will represent India in the Special Olympics. The torch was received by the guest of honor Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha along with the officials of Special Olympics India. The end of the torch ceremony ended with the speech of Anurag Thakur.

Anurag Thakur gave best wishes

Anurag Thakur extended best wishes to the athletes participating in the Special Olympics. Thakur said, ‘I wish Dr. Malika Nadda and Special Olympics India all the best for years of wonderful work. Due to their efforts, we are able to send such a large Indian contingent to Baril. 198 athletes, integration partners and 57 coaches from 23 different cities in India will participate in 16 sports. I hope that our athletes will bring laurels to the country. While encouraging the athletes, Smriti Irani said, ‘Special Olympics India athletes are the pride of the country. Today, it is a matter of pride for me that I got an invitation to be a part of the send off ceremony of Special Olympics Bharat athletes. I want to tell all the athletes that the best wishes of 1.3 billion people of the country are with you.

Many celebrities encouraged athletes

On this occasion, Bollywood lyricist and composer and Special Olympics Bharat Goodwill Ambassador Sonu Nigam, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Dr. Stephen Grabher were also present on the stage. He encouraged the athletes with his presence. Let us inform that the Indian team which was going to leave for Berlin on June 12 was also present on this occasion.

SAIL helps Indian athletes for Special Olympics

Let us tell you that Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has supported the entire Indian contingent of Special Olympics Bharat athletes. SAIL has always maintained its commitment to meet and support the needs of persons with disabilities including those with intellectual disabilities. SAIL has provided financial assistance to the athletes, coaches and officials of the entire Indian contingent for their training, equipment, clothing, accessories and other administrative needs to ensure the participation and performance of the Indian team.

What is Special Olympics?

The Special Olympics World Games, the world’s largest inclusive sporting event, will be a colorful celebration of identity and promotion of inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities. Berlin will welcome 7000 athletes and integrated partners in 190 delegations to participate in 26 sports.

