Berlin to restrict flights due to Netanyahu’s visit

In Berlin, a flight restriction regime will be introduced the day before and the day after the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was stated on March 15 in Twitter by Berlin police.

The report notes that the restrictions will be in effect from 13:00 on March 15 to 12:00 on March 17 in an area that includes the entire center of Berlin and the nearest suburbs. During the period of the regime over the capital of Germany, it will also be prohibited to launch drones.

Netanyahu’s visit to Berlin is scheduled for Thursday, March 16. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz intends to discuss with his Israeli counterpart the relationship between the two countries, as well as security issues at the regional and international level.

The Israeli media, in turn, reported that the program of the visit included a discussion of Germany’s tougher position on Iran, as well as Berlin’s purchase of the Israeli Arrow missile defense system.

Earlier, on March 13, it was reported that Israelis living in Berlin were planning to go to demonstrations of many thousands during Netanyahu’s visit. The leaders of the protest movement are not happy that the prime minister will fly to Berlin immediately after the weekend spent in Rome, instead of dealing with issues related to judicial reform.

Large-scale anti-government protests are taking place in Israel for the tenth week. So, on March 5, about 400 thousand Israelis took to the streets, dissatisfied with the judicial reform, which will give the Knesset (Israel’s legislative body) greater control over the judicial system. The Knesset will have the power to overrule Supreme Court decisions on laws and government decisions, and to appoint its judges.

On February 12, Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog, during an address to the nation amid protests, said that the country was on the verge of collapse and power should not be paralyzed.