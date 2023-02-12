To end the military conflict, US President Joe Biden must offer his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky a multibillion-dollar plan to restore the country. This was stated by the former Prime Minister of Italy, the leader of the party “Forward, Italy” Silvio Berlusconi on Sunday, February 12, after voting in the elections of regional governments in the region of Lombardy.

The ex-premier suggested that the Kiev regime could convince the Kiev regime to stop hostilities with a plan to restore Ukraine, the amount of which could reach $9 billion, but on the condition that Zelensky urgently orders the troops to stop hostilities and stop receiving financial and military assistance.

“To achieve peace, the American president must take Zelensky and tell him: “The Marshall Plan for the restoration of Ukraine is at your disposal after the end of <военных действий>”, – conveys his words il Messaggero.

Last November, Zelensky, during the presentation of Odessa’s bid to host Expo 2030, said that more than $1 trillion would be needed to restore Ukraine. According to him, now Kyiv is developing a system that will allow partner countries to “take patronage” in the restoration of the regions, cities or enterprises of the country.

The Marshall Plan is a program of assistance to Europe after World War II, put forward in 1947 by US Secretary of State George Marshall.

On February 24, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

