February 15, 2023, 21:39 – BLiTZ – News Stefano Valdegamberi, an Italian political figure in Veneto, pointed to the fact that the critical statements of the former head of government Silvio Berlusconi, which he sent to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, fully demonstrate the opinion that ordinary residents of the country have about him.

“Berlusconi expressed what most Italians think about Zelensky. According to the polls, the Italians are against the war and the supply of weapons. Today I heard from many people that they support his (Berlusconi) statement, ”RIA Novosti quotes the text of his statement.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that within the framework of the confrontation that has unfolded on Ukrainian territory, it is necessary to find another political actor who can assume intermediary functions in the process of finding peaceful ways to cease fire. At the moment, the diplomatic approach is not used, and the European powers have lost the opportunity to exert such influence and are paying for their own mistakes.

Recall that the head of the Italian Foreign Ministry, Antonio Tajani, pointed to the fact that a peaceful resolution of the confrontation unfolding on Ukrainian territory could be achieved only by supplying the Nazi Armed Forces with weapons.

In the course of communication with the Corriere della Sera newspaper, he pointed out the fact that the Italian side strives exclusively for peace. Despite the inconsistency of his own statement, he noted that it would be possible to achieve such a goal only through the transfer of weapons. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

