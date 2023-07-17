Best Place in India: Best place to visit in India with kids, see full list here

Lucknow: India is such a country where people from different countries come to visit. Here you will find forts, beaches, mountains, rivers, lakes and many natural places. This is the reason why people from abroad come here to visit. If you are planning to travel with your children, then today we will tell you about some such places, which will be very much liked by you as well as children. There are some great places in India, where apart from enjoying, it also gives information related to history. Let us know about the beautiful and attractive places to visit with children in India.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

If you are planning to travel with your children, then definitely go to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Because it is a beautiful city which is also known as “Queen of the Desert”. Palani here is perfect to enjoy Rajasthani culture and adventure experience. Kids will love the residential facilities like Jalidarwara, Paatwan Ka Mahal, Jaisalmer Ki Thandi and Dunghar Kaisi Care Centre.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett National Park Uttarakhand is one of the best places to visit in India with kids. It is a major national park and is famous for Indian wildlife. Here children will get an opportunity to enjoy wildlife, safari, trekking, rafting and other residential activities. In such a situation, definitely visit this place once with your children.

Goa

There are many places to visit in Goa with kids as well. where you must go. Gove is a tourist destination where you can enjoy beaches, ponds, markets, and historic places like the magnificent Kirondo Church with kids.

Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore is an attractive city located in Karnataka. People from all over the country and abroad come here to visit. In such a situation, if you are planning to travel with your children, then definitely go to Mysore. Because your kids can visit Mysore Maharaja’s Palace, Brindavan Bagh, Jeep Jungle Safari and Chamundeshwari Hill. This is the best place to visit.

Bangalore

Bangalore is the best place to visit with kids. Here you can visit the Science Center, Zoological Museum, National Park, Parks and Gardens, Scientific Park and Botanical Garden. Also you can visit Coorg it is a small town which is known as “Switzerland of Karnataka”. Here your kids can enjoy three waterfalls, Ghats of river Kaveri, Dubari Bridge and several tea and coffee gardens.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands is the best place to visit with kids. These islands are situated in the southern sea of ​​India and are ideal for sightseeing. Here children will get a chance to learn about marine life, snorkeling, jungle trekking, and wildlife awareness. This place is best to visit with kids in India.

Dal Lake Sikkim

Dal Lake is a beautiful lake located in Sikkim. People come from India and abroad to see it. In such a situation, if you are planning to travel with your children, then definitely go to Sikkim. Here children will enjoy boating, picnic and visit Zero Bridge.

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Nainital, Uttarakhand is a very special place to visit with children. It is a major tourist destination which is also known as “City of Naini Lake”. Here children will get a chance to visit Naini Lake, Naini Peak, Garh and Bal Mandir.

Bhimtal

There are some very beautiful places beyond Nainital also where you can roam with your children. Here they can enjoy their journey with pride. Bhimtal is one of them. It is situated at a distance of about 22 kilometers from Nainital. It is a famous lake where you can enjoy boating. Apart from this, children will get a chance to visit the beautiful forest of Bhimtal, Nag Temple and Hanuman Garh.

Disclaimer: All the information given in the news has been collected through internet. Therefore, before going to any destination, do check yourself and take the advice of experts. prabhatkhabar.com does not confirm any of the above claims. Our news does not promote any kind of drug abuse.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ei_-ovzXnPQ) travel and tourism