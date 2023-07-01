Better performance of public sector banks, profit tripled: Sitharaman

New Delhi, July 01 (Hindustan Times). Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that public sector banks are doing well. In the Indian economy, the problem of banks and corporates not being able to repay their loans (twin balance sheet crisis) has gone away. The profit of banks has increased to Rs 1.04 lakh crore in the financial year 2022-23, which is three times as compared to 2014.

The Finance Minister said this while inaugurating the Corporate Office of Punjab and Sind Bank here. Sitharaman said that the profit of public sector banks has increased to Rs 1.04 lakh crore in the financial year 2022-23, which is three times as compared to 2014. He said that I am happy to say that due to various initiatives of the government, the problem of twin-balance sheet has been resolved. Now the Reserve Bank also believes that the Indian economy is benefiting from the twin-balance sheet.

Apart from this, Finance Minister Sitharaman also inaugurated a branch of Punjab and Sind Bank in the border district of Karimganj in Assam through video conferencing. This is the 29th branch of the bank in the North East region. Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Non-Executive Chairman of Punjab and Sind Bank Charan Singh and MD and CEO of the bank Swaroop Kumar Saha were also present on the occasion.

The twin-balance sheet problem, according to the RBI, would mean that the financial health of banks and corporates would deteriorate at the same time. In this situation, both the borrower and the lender are under stress. On the other hand, if the borrower is in a position to repay it, then it is a ‘twin-balance sheet’ advantage.