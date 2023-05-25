Bettiah: Youth killed in land dispute, knife shot again at dozens of places

Daughter. A youth has been stabbed to death in a violent clash over an old land dispute case. The incident is of Kadamwa village under Gopalpur police station area. The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Kamauddin alias Buchai, 22-year-old son of Sheikh Yakub, a resident of Kadamwa village under Gopalpur police station area. On Wednesday late night around 11 o’clock, some people of the village stabbed Kamauddin’s body with a knife at more than a dozen places and then shot him. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police of Gopalpur police station reached the spot, took Kamauddin’s dead body and sent it for postmortem. The police has started investigating the matter.

pre-existing dispute

Regarding the incident, Kamauddin’s uncle Imam Hasan told that Kamauddin was going to sleep after having dinner on Wednesday night. During this, a young man named Shahnawaz from the village came along with two other people and took him away. About a hundred meters away from the house, about half a dozen people from the village surrounded him. First attacked the body with a knife and then shot three in the chest. Kamauddin’s chest, throat, stomach, legs have been stabbed dozens of times with a knife. Due to this, Kamauddin died on the spot.

Police engaged in investigation

Regarding this incident, Station Officer in-charge Vipin Kumar told that there was already a dispute between the family members of Sheikh Yakub and Shahnawaz, a resident of Kadamwa village, over two kathas of land. There is a possibility of execution of the incident regarding this dispute. He told that the deceased Sheikh Kamauddin alias Butchai came out of jail after four years just a few days back. Shahnawaz’s father was lodged in jail on the charge of murder. The police is investigating the matter.