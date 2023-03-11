Betting company “Pari-match” does not agree with Zelensky’s sanctions

March 12 - BLiTZ. Recently it became known that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on some betting companies, among which was Parimatch. The firm is desperately trying to justify itself to Ukraine. The portal "News in Tatarstan" writes about this.

The betting company did not accept the president’s decision and is trying to convince Vladimir Zelensky. Parimatch reports that they have terminated all contractual relations with the Russian Federation, since they are a Ukrainian brand.

In turn, representatives of the National Security and Defense Council insist that Parimatch is still cooperating with the Russian side and can thereby harm Ukraine.

