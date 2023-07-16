Beware of over speeding on the highway in Ranchi, challan will be deducted from next week

Ranchi, Ajay Dayal : Ranchi Traffic Police will deduct challan to prevent accidents due to over speeding on the highway. Invoice will be deducted from next week. For this, the speed limit has been kept at 85 kilometers per hour. Many major accidents have happened on the highway due to over speeding. Many times, many members of the same family have died simultaneously. In this regard, Traffic SP Haris Bin Zaman said that Smart City has installed cameras at the entry and exit points of the capital. Challan will be deducted from those cameras and speed laser guns. A fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on vehicles ranging from two wheelers to cars up to Rs 1,000 and heavy vehicles like buses, trucks and other vehicles will also be sent for prosecution. In the city too, challans for over speeding will be issued with laser guns.

Traffic police will cut challan by putting board under CSR

The traffic police say that in order to prevent accidents due to over speeding, it was proposed to deduct the challan a long time ago. It was discussed in detail in a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary three months ago to improve traffic and the Road Construction Department (RCD) and the National Highway of India (NHI) were asked to put up speed limit boards. But even after three months, when the board is not installed, the traffic police will start action by installing the board under CSR. These boards will be installed through various banks, social organizations and organizations working for road safety. Traffic SP told that if a private vehicle carrying patients comes at a high speed, then its challan will not be deducted. For that the driver of that vehicle will have to present the details of the patient.

VIP will also be fined for red light jump

Now the traffic police will also challan VIPs for jumping red light. This question is repeatedly raised by people that only common people are challaned for red light jumps. Don’t judges and VIPs make mistakes? After this, the traffic police made this proposal in a review meeting with ADG Campaign Sanjay Anand Lathkar. He stamped on this, now judges and VIPs will also be fined for red light jump.

Traffic will be smooth with a dozen new roads in Ranchi, the department has prepared a plan