BFMTV: Emmanuel Macron threatens to dissolve parliament if vote on pension reform fails

March 16 - BLiTZ. RIA Novosti, citing the BFMTV channel, reported that French President Emmanuel Macron announced the dissolution of the National Assembly in the event of a negative vote on the pension reform project.

According to journalists, on March 16, the final vote will start in the lower house of the French Parliament on raising the retirement age from 64 years. At the same time, during a working meeting with the participation of Macron, Prime Minister Elizabeth Born and relevant ministries, the head of state threatened to dissolve parliament if the deputies did not trust the pension reform.

Analysts confirmed that the current week will be decisive for Macron’s Cabinet, and the opponents of the current president will perceive the dissolution of the National Assembly as his weakness.