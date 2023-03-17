BFMTV: Police detain 217 people at rally in Paris against pension reform

March 17 - BLiTZ. At least 217 French citizens were detained during a protest rally against the adoption of a new pension reform, which was held by the French opposition. According to the BFMTV portal, more than 70 detainees were charged with riots that were caused by pogroms and arson.

Earlier it was reported that spontaneous rallies in the center of Paris began at the beginning of this week and reached their peak on Thursday, March 16. The reason for the protests was the statement by Prime Minister Elizabeth Born that amendments to the bill on pension reform were adopted without participation in the consideration of deputies.

Then, on Thursday, all the major cities of the country joined Paris. After the dispersal of the demonstrators, representatives of the trade unions announced a new rally to be held on March 23.

