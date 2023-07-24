Bhaag Milkha Bhaag completes 10 years, special screening to be held

The occasion of completion of 10 years of Farhan Akhtar starrer ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ will be celebrated in a very special way. Yes, to celebrate the occasion, the makers of the film along with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have organized a special screening on July 26 in Mumbai. Through this, once again the makers want to pay tribute to the late Indian legend Milkha Singh.

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh, popularly known as The Flying Sikh, passed away last year and this special screening will be a tribute to him. The film was a sports drama based on the life of Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh. The film was well received by the audience, this special screening will indeed make people nostalgic about this inspirational story coming back on the screens so many years after its release.

Released in 2013, the film depicts the inspiring journey of the late Milkha Singh and how he overcame many odds to become a world champion, Olympian and one of India’s most celebrated athletes. Loaded with great songs, stellar performances by the cast, Farhan Akhtar as Milkha Singh and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film was truly a masterpiece. The film made a mark at the box office and went on to become the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2013.